Book signing to benefit CMH Auxiliary

South Hill, VA (April 24, 2023) – The Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary will be hosting a book signing event featuring Willoughby Hundley, III, M.D., a former VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital emergency room physician who has a passion for writing crime novels.
Hundley recently published his fifth book titled, “Forbidden Territory” and will be in attendance to sign copies for the public. His medical expertise is showcased in his thrilling murder mysteries, as the main character featured in many of Hundley’s novels is a family physician and part-time medical examiner based in Southside Virginia.
Hundley’s newest novel is about a rural Virginia community that is torn by a battle to acquire a lakeside property. The county medical examiner and police detective are swept into the dispute as they investigate mysterious crimes and deaths that emerge in the wake of the heated controversy.
This event is free and open to the public. It is happening on May 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the front lobby of CMH, located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill, Virginia. A portion of the book sales from the event will benefit the CMH Auxiliary.
