Christmas Market opens this weekend featuring live music

The South Hill Farmer’s Market will host a special Christmas Market during the Hometown Christmas celebration slated for this weekend.
The event will feature nearly 50 vendors offering self made or produced merchandise, two feature bands, and of course the Christmas Elf.
Local producers will fill Market Square with items like stew, cakes, pies, baked goods, crafts, jams, jellies, wreaths, bows, quilts, woodwork, candles, cups, local produce, dairy products, jewelry, and much more.
Vendors include: Yerby's Honey Farm, IOJ, R & H Crafts, Shaunton the Poet, Lardrun Lane Farm, Art by Karolyn, Art by Micki, Red Oak Stew, VaJano Farm, Birdies Pimento Cheese, Gingham and Pine, Jane Myrick Jane's, Heidi Rose Market, Jolly Canning, Quilted Comfort, Sweet Tooth, Sweet Mamas Kitchen, Peggy's Cakes and Pies, Steve Hinzman Photography, Kneadin It, Design Originals, Bonnie's Baked Goods, Deanna Blackwell, Rebecca Mullins, Sweet Trinkas, J C Farms, Rogue Branch Farm, Lynn Chamberlin Lynn's Homespun gifts, Colleen West, Mind Your Own Beeswax, Sasha's Pop Up Shop, Mary Hatch, Tanya Mason, Hinzman Jams and Jellies, Wreaths and More, S.O.N.G., Alma March, Annette Felder, Yvonne Toone, Fadool’s, Madiline's Designs, Crystal Pendergrass, The Old House Primitive, 7 Blessings, and Jodee Haigh.
“It’s my one year anniversary being with the market and I have had a blast preparing for this event. We are so excited to be back to our normal routine allowing for more vendors this year and of course our two feature bands,” said Farmer’s Market Manager Melodie Coleman.
The Christmas Market will begin on Friday, Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There are still a few slots available for vendors interested in participating. Please call Melodie Coleman at 434-584-9777 for more information.
While you are out and about be sure to head over to the Maker’s Market during Hometown Christmas for soups, hot chocolate, fresh cinnamon buns, breads, pies, and more.
