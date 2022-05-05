Chittum missing from Bracey since February

Willie Chittum, III, 31, of Bracey has been missing since Saturday, February 26 from Mecklenburg County.
Chittum is 5’7” and 160 pounds with hazel eyes and light brown/blonde hair. He has multiple tattoos on his arms, legs, and torso.
He was last seen in the Bracey/ South Hill area, and, according to family, was running with no shoes and holding his ribs. He allegedly stopped at a home in Bracey for help but was turned away and has not been seen since.
He could possibly be driving his blue 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee but sources close to the family say they received a call from someone who claimed they had seen an individual driving Chittum’s vehicle days after he went missing.
Chittum has no known prior medical conditions and there have been no reports of a motor vehicle accident in the area where he was allegedly seen.
Chittum was staying at the Lake Gaston Inn in Bracey at the time of his disappearance.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Willie Chittum, III is asked to call the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 738-6171.
