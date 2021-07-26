Grand jury indicts 14 in July

Indictments bring a formal accusation against the individuals as a means of bringing the case to trial they do not determine guilt.
Ethan Sheldon of Buffalo Junction is charged with armed breaking and entering, malicious wounding, and assault resulting in victim injury.
Markee Joyner of South Hill is charged with armed breaking and entering, larceny.
Makayla Stephens of South Hill is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Randy Humple of South Hill is charged with malicious wounding.
Jamel Hlliard of Clarksville is charged with feloniously eluding law enforcement.
Kenneth Coomes of Clarksville is charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession and felony use of a firearm.
Shaiquan Millner of Faiburn, GA is charged with eluding and disregarding signal from law enforcement.
David Bramblette of Jasoer, GA is charged with grand larceny.
Shawn Carter, Jr. of Bridgeport, CT is charged with grand theft auto.
Shamonte Jesters of Victoria, VA is charged with grand theft auto and eluding law enforcement.
Lashonda Callahan of Baskerville is charged with 5 counts of credit card fraud within and without the Commonwealth of Virginia and 7 counts of credit card fraud.
Justin Jennings of Chesapeake is charged with conspiring to deliver drugs to a prisoner at a correctional facility.
Annie Millner of LaCrosse is charged with 7 counts of credit card fraud within and without the Commonwealth of Virginia, shoplifting, and 6 counts of credit card fraud.
Tara Spence of Danville is charged with conspiring to deliver drugs to a prisoner at a correctional facility.
