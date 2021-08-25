County Grand Jury indicts 16

The Mecklenburg County Grand Jury handed down 16 indictments in July and August. An indictment is not an admission of guilt but a formal charge or accusation of a serious crime.
Lester Celestine Jr. of St. Martinsville, LA is charged with felony eluding law enforcement officers.
Kvanna Butler of South Hill is charged with felony child abuse.
Ronald Foster of Victoria is charged with driving after having been adjudicated an habitual offender.
Jermaine Dawkins of Bridgeton, NJ is charged with nonviolent possession of a firearm.
Matthew Boswell of Clarksville is charged with felony eluding law enforcement officers.
Sierra Reese of Richmond is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Jameson Robinson of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a firearm after being previously convicted.
Robert Garten, Jr. of Clarksville is charged with nonviolent possession of a firearm.
Corey Yancey of Fort Washington, MD is charged with felony eluding law enforcement officers.
Ricardero Pratt of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I or II drug.
Joel Hicks, Jr. of Baskerville is charged with felony possession of a firearm after being previously convicted.
Rodolfo Adams of Skipwith is charged with grand larceny.
Justin Jennings of Chesapeake is charged with possession of a Schedule III drug while imprisoned in a correctional facility.
Marcus Hurt of South Hill is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child.
Alanon Germany of Danville is charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I or II drug having been previously convicted and one count of felony possession with the intent to distribute.
Raekwon Staples of South Hill is charged with felony possession of a firearm having been previously convicted, feloniously helping someone conceal a firearm, and possession with the intent to distribute more than a half ounce of marijuana.
