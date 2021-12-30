Southside Counties and EMPOWER Broadband Win Big in Broadband Awards

On December 13, Governor Northam’s office announced EMPOWER Broadband and the Southside Planning District Commission’s (SPDC) joint Virginia Telecommunications Initiative application had been awarded a grant of $69 million. The grant will supplement an overall $154 million investment and reach 14,634 unserved and underserved locations in Halifax, Mecklenburg, southern Brunswick, and southern Charlotte Counties.
John C. Lee, Jr., EMPOWER President and CEO, stated, “This is a game-changing announcement for our region, our residents, and our businesses. This award will ensure our children and families have the same opportunities for learning and working as their counterparts living in more urban areas of Virginia.”
The project timeline is extremely aggressive and is expected to commence in February once final agreements between the SPDC and Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) are formalized. EMPOWER is targeting a 36-month timeline to install mainline fiber, followed by the connection of new accounts as each fiber section is constructed and activated. EMPOWER’s team is in the final stages of selecting an engineering firm to provide oversight for this massive construction program.
“The project timeline will require intensive management as demands on material and labor are rapidly increasing with the exponential growth of broadband across the nation,” Lee remarked. “However, EMPOWER will leverage the advantage of its existing fiber network and extensive utility infrastructure experience to keep the project on schedule.” EMPOWER’s current fiber route winds its way from Pittsylvania County to Greensville County and establishes a robust foundation for this larger expansion.
Dominion Energy Virginia will support the extension of broadband to unserved areas by deploying middle-mile fiber that EMPOWER will use to connect end-customers to the internet. “In a world where broadband access is more critical than ever, the Governor’s announcement is an exciting step forward in the process of making internet access a reality for all Virginians,” said Alan Bradshaw, vice president of Strategic Partnerships for Dominion Energy. “Partnerships like this one show that when we work together, we can make a real impact, and we’re proud to work with our partners to bring this service to the communities we serve.”
SPDC’s Executive Director, Deborah Gosney, commented, “Early on, DHCD encouraged applicants to think big and this led to our creating a regional partnership including Brunswick, Halifax, Mecklenburg and Charlotte. An application and project of this scale is daunting but adding EMPOWER to our partnership ensured a strong and ultimately successful application.”
