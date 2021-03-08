The South Hill Lions Club was one of the recipients of a Lions of Virginia Foundation (LOVF) Disaster Grant recently that allowed them to distribute 30 fifty dollar Wal-Mart Gift cards to families that are served by the local food Pantry the Bread Box in South Hill. It was part of an approved $10,000 grant for the region that was hurt by the ice storms in the last several weeks and will help those in need with some recovery from damages by allowing them to replace food that may have spoiled due to no electricity, bottled water, and medical supplies. In this case, the most likely damage beyond a tree on someone's house (and any subsequent damage) will be spoiled food, damage from frozen pipes, and medications that cannot be used due to lack of refrigeration. Due to the fast turnaround of the grant, the club spoke to several organizations about how to help and decided to work with a group that was already well versed in the needs of those that they help. Since power had been restored to many, the easiest way to get the funds into the hands of those who could use it was gift cards to help with restocking food or other items (candles, batteries, etc) that were used during the storms.
The South Hill Lions Clubs handed out the cards last week during the food distribution day at the pantry and were able to bless 30 families with $50 gift cards to help with food, medicines or cleaning supplies. Those receiving the card were very surprised and appreciative of the efforts of the club to help during a time of need. Some are clients that rely on the food pantry on a regular basis due to insufficient funds to meet their basic daily needs and some were those who just needed a little extra help until things improve for them. Other clubs in the region were also able to utilize the grant process to help in this area and a second round of grant money was being requested for other regions in the state.
Prompted by the disastrous hurricane Camille, The Lions of Virginia Foundation was founded in 1972 by the Lions of Virginia. In August 1969 the Lions Clubs of Northern Virginia received calls for help, from fellow Lions in Nelson County, Virginia as they tried to help neighbors who lost relatives, homes, food, clothing and in some cases everything they owned as hurricane Camille settled in the mountains west of Charlottesville, Virginia. The Northern Virginia Clubs did organize drives for donations of mattresses, blankets, clothes, food, and medicine, enough to fill three tractor/ trailers. The inability to respond quickly with funds to help in a natural disaster such as this, caused the District leaders to develop a plan for a state wide foundation, operated by all of the Lions Districts.
In 1972 the Lions of Virginia took a giant step to promote and provide emergency aid and statewide humanitarian efforts for greater service through the formation of Lions of Virginia Foundation, Inc. (LOVF), a public non-profit 501(c)(3) tax exempt corporation. Virginia Lions enthusiastically agreed that this approach was the most appropriate medium for statewide Lionistic humanitarian achievement. They knew the foundation would be a vehicle to allow all Lions, Lioness, and Leo clubs in the state of Virginia to join together and respond immediately to emergency situations. The foundation, since its beginning, has focused its major areas of involvement in disaster relief, sight and hearing conservation, and other areas of Lions Clubs International emphasis. The Board of Directors administers the Foundation. It is comprised of the Executive Committee (President, First Vice President, Second Vice President, Secretary, and Treasurer); Past District Governors who have served in the preceding two years; current international officers; six elected District LOVF chairpersons, and the Past Presidents of the Foundation.
