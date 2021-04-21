Glorious Events and Designs opens

The Brunswick Chamber of Commerce sponsored a ribbon cutting for Glorious Events and Designs located at 313 North Main Street on Friday, April 16, 2021. The weather was perfect for the celebration and several members of the community attended to wish the owner, Pamela Pearson-Simmons, much success. Her husband Rev. Dr. James Simmons is helping her hold the great scissors as they get ready to cut the ribbon. Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development for Brunswick County, wished them much success and introduced the other speakers, Mayor of Lawrenceville Scott E. Martin, and Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors. Rev. Jacqueline S. Morgan offered a beautiful blessing. Stewie never misses a chance to get photographed. It was a great day! (Sylvia Allen/Brunswick Times-Gazette)