Glorious Events and Designs opens

LAWRENCEVILLE – There was excitement in the air on Friday, April 16, 2021 when the community gathered to cut the ribbon for Glorious Events and Designs located at 313 North Main Street.
Alfreda Jarrett Reynolds, Director of Economic Development for Brunswick County, said she was thrilled to see the community support for the new business opening in downtown Lawrenceville.
“I am so excited to see so many people here to show support for this new business. It takes a leap of faith to open a new business, especially during this pandemic but thank you for coming today to show your support,” Reynolds said.
Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris, Chair, Brunswick County Board of Supervisors, joined Reynolds in welcoming members of the community and commended the owner, Pamela Pearson-Simmons, for her vision.
“Hello and this is a ‘glorious’ day. You will hear me use that word again. I think we have all been impacted by the pandemic in some way and I want to commend the owner for her vision. We are here to support you,” Dr. Harris said. “It’s something to celebrate when we see a vision come to fruition.”
Dr. Harris said some good things have come out of going through the pandemic calling attention to more emphasis on home and celebrating. She said there is movement on this corner and pledged her support along with the support of her fellow colleagues.
“We welcome you and I believe that great things are yet to come,” Dr. Harris said.
Scott E. Martin, Mayor of Lawrenceville, said it was always a great day when a new business opens in Lawrenceville. He encouraged the guests to look around on Main Street and Hicks Street referring to several new businesses that opened or are ready to open. Martin reminded everyone to shop local and support local merchants.
Martin said Henry Ford is quoted as saying that coming together is the beginning, keeping together is success
“If everyone is moving forward, then success takes care of itself. One person can’t whistle a symphony. It takes an orchestra to play it working together. We see progress and that is very exciting.
“On behalf of our town as mayor we wish you much success. Welcome to the Town of Lawrenceville and anything we can do to help please let us know. My door is always open. Please don’t hesitate to contact us,” Martin said.
Reynolds credited the partnerships involved that assisted Pearson-Simmons: the Brunswick County Industrial Development Authority, Town of Lawrenceville, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce and the Brunswick County Department of Economic Development. She said the Brunswick County is the location of choice.
Rev. Jacqueline S. Morgan offered a beautiful, heart-felt blessing of the business,
Pearson-Simmons thanked everyone for coming to the ribbon cutting and open house. She also thanked God for His grace and mercy. Pearson-Simmons thanked her husband and family for their support when her hobby “took over the house” when she was working on planning an event.
We talked with Pearson-Simmons on Thursday prior to the ribbon cutting. She said she has been working on event planning for approximately 20 years and is excited about turning her hobby into a business. Pearson-Simmons said the company can plan, design and coordinate a variety of events including baby showers, bridal showers, birthday celebrations and weddings. The company rents chairs and tables including King and Queen chairs for that very special occasion. They can arrange for a photographer.
We asked her to share a memorable event she has planned and loved her answer.
“My husband, Rev. Dr. James Simmons, and I renewed our wedding vows for our 20th anniversary and that was so special. We held the event at Elm Acres and it was so special to share the celebration with family and friends. It was memorable,” Pearson-Simmons said.
She wanted to thank her husband for his support.
“When I am working on an event our home is covered in decorations and James never complains. It means so much to have his support,” Pearson-Simmons said.
“We like to say that anyone can plan an event but we make it ‘glorious’.”
The hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. or by appointment. Consultations are free. Contact Pamela Pearson-Simmons at (434) 430-1683 or email her at pastorpamrzua@gmail.com. Follow the company on Facebook.
