Victim identified in October shooting

The victim in the homicide that occurred in the 100th Block of Phillips Road in South Hill on October 23 has been identified as Ihssan Thomas, a 32 year old male of the same address.
Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is still asking that anyone has any information with this homicide to contact Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office 434-738-6171 or call Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers 1-877-6674-8477 toll free call and person’s name remains anonymous and there is a reward up to 1000 dollars.
