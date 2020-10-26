More join the effort to clean up Westview Cemetery

James Jefferson, Owner and Operator of Southside Grave and Vault Services, graciously agreed to assist Crowder, Hite, Crews with the work at Westview Cemetery on Halifax Road in South Hill.
Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Service of South Hill answered the call to help restore the cemetery at no cost to the plot owners or the community. Jimmie Keith Crowder and Jimmie Crowder Jr., along with their team, have been working to repair headstones and vaults but ran across a bit of an issue with one of the larger headstones belonging to a pretty prominent community figure.
Lifting the 1500-pound headstone marking the grave of former Saint Paul’s College Administrator, the Reverend Doctor Henry T. Butler, proved to be an impossible task for Crowder, Hite, Crews, and so they reached out to Mr. Jefferson, who in turn agreed to do the work at no charge.
Mr. Jefferson and his employee, Mr. Wilfred Boyd, worked to straighten out the base of the headstone and then used a crane to lift and place it, restoring Dr. Butler’s memorial to it’s original glory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.