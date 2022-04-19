Local law enforcement responded to the Woodfield Club on Daniel Street, just off of Windsor Street, in South Hill early Sunday morning around 12:46 a.m. after receiving a call that there was an individual brandishing a firearm.
Officers arrived on scene to find many people in the parking lot and more exiting the building. Police entered the building to search for a suspect. Once the building was cleared, officers were informed of a deceased male located in a vehicle in the parking lot.
The victim was identified as Melvin Hendricks, Jr., 26, of South Hill. Hendricks had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond.
The SHPD also responded to a shots fired call near the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and Fifth Street in South Hill. No injuries were reported at this location.
Police have not ruled out a possible connection between the two incidents.
“Many witnesses from both locations were spoken to and multiple suspects have been developed.”
At this time no arrests have been made and anyone with more information is asked to call the South Hill Police Department at (434) 447-3104 or Mecklenburg Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
“We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance and resources: Mecklenburg County Emergency Communication Center, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, and Southside Rescue Squad.”
