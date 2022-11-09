Newcomers leading close Town Council race; Moody and Feggins-Boone holding on to seats

Newcomers Ashley Hardee and Michael Smith are in the top three in the race for the open Ward II seats on the South Hill Town Council though at this point numbers are too close to call. Currently Hardee has 337 votes and Smith has 336.
Longtime Council member and current Vice Mayor Mike Moody is leading the votes and holding on to his Ward II seat with 338 votes and will serve through another term if results stay the same throughout the day on Tuesday.
Alex Graham is in a very close fourth place with 333 and is allowed to call for a recount due to the narrow margin. Jackie Hinman has 210 votes.
As of now, Lillie Feggins-Boone is holding on to her seat in Ward I with 220 votes but numbers are undetermined for write-in candidate Wade Crowder.
According to County Registrar Jason Corwin results will not be official until about 10 a.m. this morning.
