Funny Santa Photo Winner!!

The South Hill Enterprise hosted a “Funny Santa Photos” contest where photos were submitted and posted to our Facebook page. The photo with the most likes at the end of the day on Monday, December 19, was declared the winner. The photo above was submitted by Raven Chumney and received over 200 likes! Congratulations and thank you to all who participated.
