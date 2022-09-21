District Chair visits S.H. Rotary

The South Hill Rotary Club recently welcomed Jeff Fuller, District Chair for Rotary Interact as guest speaker. Interact stands for international action. It is an independent community-based club made up of students between 12 and 18-year’s old. Their goals are to provide training in leadership, helpfulness, personal integrity and international understanding. Interact gives students the chance to make a real difference while having fun. Every Interact club carries out two service projects a year: one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding. Clubs meet at least twice a month and are sponsored by their local Rotary club. Clubs are usually about 15 members of similar age. They can be sponsored by school counselors or a Rotary club to aid in community projects and encouraging interest in becoming future Rotarians. When Rotarians sponsor an Interact club, they are helping young people: Discover more opportunities to connect with Rotary, including Rotaract, RYLA, and Youth Exchange sessions for our volunteers, connect with community leaders, develop leadership skills, and make international connections. Clubs frequently do service projects, fund raising, community cleanups, pen pals, homeless shelters, etc. There are 35 clubs in our district, 14K worldwide with 343k members. Pictured Are Randy Cash, Fuller and Past Club President Lynn Ellis. Lisa Clary Photo
