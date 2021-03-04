Pet of the Week: Caldwell

Caldwell is a great cat! This big teddy bear craves attention and loves to play with other cats. He is self-assured, very sweet and affectionate. This white and gray Tabby with beautiful gold eyes is looking for a forever home. Caldwell is also laid-back, smart and curious. He came to LCSPCA as an owner-surrender on 12/16/20 at age 10 months and 10 lbs. with several siblings who have all since been adopted. He's been neutered, Fe/LV tested and vaccinated. Adoption donation is $50. Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for adoption info. Visit LCPSCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm.
Most Popular
Articles
- 21 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury in February
- New Behavioral Health Practice in South Hill
- Brown Was a Tough Customer on the Mound
- SHPD vehicles vandalized Wednesday night
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Patient COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Success
- On My Mind: Keep it in the Family
- Pet of the Week: Ginger
- Clarksville Lamplighter closing after 24 years
- Stith in Eighth Season as Coach at ODU
- South Hill mourns the loss of a legend after passing of Frank Malone
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.