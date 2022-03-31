Impact Mission Coming to Mecklenburg and Brunswick Counties

(South Hill, VA) – Middle and High School students from all over Virginia will be gathering together at Park View High School, attending Impact Mission Camp Mecklenburg from June 26, 2022- July 2, 2022.
For the first time, 150 students, ages 12-18, will be gathering at Park View High School in South Hill, Virginia, for the one week this summer, as they serve the Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties with and Impact Mission. Students will be at various houses working on construction projects ranging from painting to roof work. Each day, after working on the homes, the students and leaders will come back to the high school for worship, fellowship, dinner, and rest.
To make this all happen, a committee consisting of local individuals was formed. The committee is responsible for locating homeowners needing assistance and raising funds to bring Impact to the area and they have identified 13 sights that will receive the services of the youth and their project mentors. Several churches and organizations will be providing lunch to an adopted work crew. Several local businesses are partnering with the committee by donating funds and supplies.
Laurie Wright, Impact Mecklenburg Committee Leader, is elated to see what will happen this summer. “I am excited that Impact will be in Mecklenburg County this summer because of all the ways our community can come together! From teenagers as campers, homeowners receiving help, adults volunteering their expertise, churches feeding lunches and businesses offering their financial support, this camp is about being the hands and feet of Jesus and building a stronger community around that message.”
There is still a need for more involvement. If there is an organization or church that wants to form a group of students to be a part of Impact, go to https://impactmissioncamps.org/register/. There is also still time for local churches, organizations, or businesses to get involved by providing donations or feeding a crew for the week.
Impact Mission Camps are a ministry of the Baptist General Association of Virginia. Impact is a youth-oriented construction-based mission camp primarily for students who have finished grades 6-12.
For questions or information, contact Megan Foster, megan.e.foster25@gmail.com or 713-261-7452.
