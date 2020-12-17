Pet of the Week: Kasper

Kasper is a gorgeous Himalayan-Siamese male cat, seal point, blue & white with blue eyes, declawed, and about 5 years old. He was turned in by owner to the shelter about a week ago. The owner is overwhelmed by the care of children and does not have time to keep up with Kasper, preferring he be re-homed with someone who can be devoted to his care and attention. Staff say Kasper is loving and friendly, but after a week in a wall cage at a noisy shelter, he is confused and upset and sometimes hisses out of fear and depression. Being left at a shelter has really stressed out this beautiful soul. Please rescue Kasper. He is neutered and vaccinated. Call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com. Visit the shelter Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA. Website is lakecountryspca.org. Check out the Petfinder link to see all the pets.