KFS Senior to play volleyball for Roanoke College

Kenston Forest School Senior Taylor Maione signed to play volleyball for Roanoke College located in Salem, Virginia.  Roanoke is an NCAA Division III school competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.  Taylor is a member of the VCC Regular Season and Tournament Champions KFS Varsity Volleyball team.  She earned 1st Team All Conference and 1st Team All State this year.  She was also recognized for having over 1000 digs in her KFS career.  Taylor is the daughter of Joe and Kelly Maione of McKenney. Pictured front row left to right: Joe Maione, KFS Athletic Director and father, Taylor Maione, Kelly Maione. Back row left to right: Lori Bacon, KFS Head of School and Kenny Hardy, KFS Volleyball Coach