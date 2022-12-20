Exclusive Interview with Santa

What do you prefer to be called? Santa Claus? Saint Nick?
I prefer Santa but each culture has a different name, Saint Nicholas, Father Christmas, Kris Kringle so a lot depends on where I am
Are you still going with the sleigh? Have you considered a car?
I have thought about changing from the sleigh to a truck but fuel prices are higher than reindeer feed. Also I would have to get driver’s licenses in all the different countries and the lines at DMV are crazy long.
Why do you love to wear red and white so much?
I like the red because everyone connects red with Christmas and it is a bright color. The white is great because it matches my beard and hair. The only problem with the white fur is getting the soot out from going down all the chimneys.
Are you magic?
While I can’t do magic like making things disappear or pull rabbits from a hat I can travel the world in one night delivering toys, going down chimneys and eating LOTS of cookies. Some think that flying reindeer and elves are magical but they are just my friends and helpers.
How do you do it all in one night?
Making the trip in one night takes lots of planning, everything has to be packed up for delivery, the reindeer have to be in good shape for the trip and of course the weather plays a big part. Luckily I have Rudolph in case the weather turns bad.
What’s the deal with the chimney thing?
Going down the chimney is a carry over from the time when everyone had a chimney. Now with so many homes not having chimneys I have a special key that will let me in to deliver toys but it only works when everyone is asleep. If people were awake they would want to talk and take pictures, which would throw off the tight schedule.
Have you enjoyed reading letters to Santa from all of the kids this year?
The letters from the children this year have been interesting as there has been a lot of request for monster trucks and tractors for the boys and dolls and doll houses for girls. Also getting a lot of request for dinosaurs and video games. All of the letters have been from children on the good list.
Is Christmas your favorite time of year?
Christmas is my favorite time of the year but I also like the summer when I can go to the beach sit in the sand and get my beard braided and have red and green beads put in it. Also I get to come back in July for some Christmas in July events.
Where is your favorite place in the world to visit on Christmas Eve?
I really like coming to Southside Virginia because the people here are friendly and whenever I am here I get a great big reception. All the children are well behaved and most love to get pictures (even though some of the babies cry). Of course everywhere I go has it’s own special features.
Sometimes you hear about people not believing in you. That must be a weird feeling for you? What do you say to people who don’t believe in you?
It is really sad to hear that people don’t believe in Santa as if you don’t believe you have lost some to the magic of the holiday. In the world today we need to believe in the positive and not focus on the negative and believing in the magic of Santa and Christmas is just one way to focus on the good and positive.
What would you say to any children out there who are reading this?
To all people that are reading this keep the spirit of Christmas in your heart and be good to each other all the time not just during the holidays. Cherish every day because it is a gift.
Merry Christmas from Santa!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.