LaCrosse swears in new police chief

Last month, the LaCrosse Town Council appointed Jerry Wright as the new police chief. Wright was sworn in by Mayor Mike Clark alongside his wife, Sarah.
Wright is a lifelong resident of Greensville County and a class of 1992 graduate of Greensville County High School. He is married to Sarah Eubanks Wright, and the two share three children, Hannah, 17, Berkley, 14, and Cole, 6.
Chief Wright began his law enforcement career in 1993 as a correctional officer at Brunswick Correctional Center and in 1994, he started employment with Emporia Police Department as a communications officer. In 1996, he was hired by Sheriff Wyatt Lee of the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy, where he served until 2003.
Later that year, he returned to Emporia Police Department where he worked his way through the ranks from officer, corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and retired at the rank of captain in 2023. While serving with Emporia Police, he specialized in several areas such as K-9 officer, field training officer, general instructor, firearms instructor, VCIN instructor, detective, forensic interviewer for abused children, crime scene technician, background investigator, evidence custodian and many others.
In 2022, Wright was the coordinator for the Inaugural Summer Youth Camp hosted by Emporia Police Department. Throughout his career, he has attended several specialized training courses and leadership courses. He is a 2013 graduate of the 84th session of Virginia Forensic Science Academy and in 2020, he attended the 47th session of the Professional Executive Leadership School (PELS) sponsored by Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and University of Richmond. In 2023, he attended 601st Executive Leadership Institute sponsored by FBI-Law Enforcement Executive Development Association (LEEDA).
Wright is a former member of Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad where he was a board member and EMT. Wright also served as state youth director of the Virginia Bass Chapter Federation from 2012-2017. Wright is a member of the Emporia-Greensville Community Health Action Team (CHAT) and recently volunteered and assisted with the building of two playgrounds. In his off time, he enjoys coaching baseball with Emporia-Greensville Recreation Association, Tophand Foundation and Brunswick Academy. He also enjoys spending time with his family, umpiring softball and baseball, hunting, fishing and being active as a volunteer in his community.
“I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve as Police Chief for the Town of LaCrosse. I look forward to meeting new people and developing the trust of the citizens and maintaining a police agency that works to improve the quality of life for everyone within the town”.
