Soccer players support breast cancer awareness at tournament

Cooper Collins (left) and Landon Freeman (right) wore pink socks for their soccer tournament in Clarksville. Landon is the son of Shannah Freeman (back) who battled breast cancer for most of 2022. As of July, Shannah is cancer free but continues to support those fighting. (J. Snead/ Editor)
