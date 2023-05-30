NC man identified in bank robbery

An arrest warrant has been issued for Leroy Thomas Beckwith, 43, for a bank robbery that occurred on May 12 at Touchstone Bank in South Hill.
According to police, Beckwith entered the bank and, while at the teller window, demanded money. No weapon was displayed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of United States currency.
Beckwith is a six foot, 185 pound, white male with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Raleigh, NC.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Leroy Beckwith, please call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
