Mahaney named KFS Homecoming Queen

The Lunenburg Nottoway Educational Foundation President, Charles Butts, Jr., KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon, and 2021 KFS Homecoming Queen Caroline Bayne, crowned Miss Hanna Bridgforth Mahaney, daughter of John B. and Patricia Gulmatico Mahaney of Kenbridge during half-time of the KFS football game on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Larry Clary Field. Pictured is Queen Hanna Mahaney and her father John B. Mahaney, Jr.
