Cash receives distinguished Rotary award
Lisa Clary

The South Hill Rotary Club recognized Randy Cash as Paul Harris Fellow +8 at the last meeting and presented him with his updated pin. The Paul Harris Fellow recognition acknowledges individuals who make a commitment to, or have a commitment made in their name to the Rotary Foundation. A Paul Harris Fellow makes you a part of the eradication of Polio, finding cures for other diseases, a partner in creating PEACE, a person who supports clean water and sanitation where the worth of water is measured in LIVES. It also makes you someone who believes that all babies, children, and moms should have good medical resources. Cash has been supporting the Rotary Foundation through the years. Pictured: Club President Susie Brack, Cash, and Club Secretary Duane Harper.