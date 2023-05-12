Microtel of the year 2022

DHG, LLC and Mrs. Patricia Newman are pleased to announce that the Microtel Inn & Suites in South Hill, VA, has been awarded “Microtel of the Year for 2022”, by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. There are 343 Microtel’s in the Wyndham System, in North America. This is the second year in a row that the Microtel in South Hill has achieved this award ( also having been named Microtel of the Year for 2021 ).
The award is quite an honor as it encompasses inspections and grading by Wyndham for guest service reviews, leadership, and a commitment to enhanced guest services resulting in consistently maintaining a higher level of service.
Dominion Hospitality Group, LLC, manages the Microtel on behalf of the owner, DHG II Newmark South Hill, LLC. Spilman Short, Managing Director of DHG, LLC, says “we are proud to be a part of the South Hill community and will continue to provide the best hospitality experience we can”. Mr. Short goes on to explain that DHG, LLC, embraces hospitality as a culture rather than just a transaction. “We are thankful for the community support and will seek to further our partnership in South Hill and Mecklenburg County”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.