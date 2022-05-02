Charlotte man dies in exit ramp crash

At 1:59 p.m. on Thursday (April 28), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and northbound I-85 exit ramp.
A 2004 Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling north in the left lane of Route 1 when a 2019 Honda Civic pulled into the travel lane from the I-85 exit ramp. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid the Honda and struck it in the driver's side.
The driver of the Honda, Jerry. Mc Clarin, Jr., 34 of Charlotte, N.C., was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Anthony D. Rogers, 29, of Brodnax, Va., was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
