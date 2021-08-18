School Board votes to end virtual program partnership; Masks mandatory for K-12 students

Superintendent Nichols reviewed the updated Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Education guidance policy for reopening schools for the 2021/2022 school year at the Monday night School Board meeting.
As numbers continue to rise due to the new Delta variant, Mecklenburg is currently sitting in the red on the Harvard Global Institute Scale. “Last year we made the statement, and we stick by it, that we have a lot of students who were virtual had difficulty. Most of our students who were virtual were experiencing significant problems in trying to access and do the appropriate work in order to be successful.One of the reasons that we wanted to have the K-12 Virtual Program was that we anticipated with an increase in COVID numbers there would be an increase in the number of students enrolling in virtual learning.”
Nichols said that last year there were almost 40% of the student population that selected the virtual learning option and that the concern is making sure that the students “who are asking for it are successful with it”.
“At this point, we had 40 that applied and as we vetted them we saw that they had proved that they had success with it and that there was equipment that was available. There are about 28 to 30 of those that are actually choosing not to do the virtual,” said Nichols.
Based on the feedback from the program, Nichols reversed his stance on the program and recommended to the Board that the decision to work with the K-12 Virtual Program be reversed. He said that it would be significant extra work for the staff to keep up with all of the data and that they are also concerned about losing more students to virtual education if they stick with the program.
Ricky Allgood questioned whether teachers would be pulling double duty again teaching both virtual and in-person if they choose to end the partnership. “We would not be in a place where teachers would be teaching virtually and face-to-face,” said Nichols.
The Board voted unanimously to discontinue the partnership with the Virtual Program.
Virginia has made it mandatory for students grade kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks while attending school and riding the bus.
“The way that the state is looking at qualifying the numbers and having a green section, which basically means no COVID what-so-ever, blue section, a yellow section, an orange section, and a red section. The numbers initially look to be greater numbers than what we had to deal with last year but that’s because the way they are doing the formula has changed. The actual percentages are not that different but because of those numbers we are in the red,” said Nichols.
“At this point the state has mandated that we are wearing masks and until they reverse that, we do not have an option to be doing otherwise.”
Gavin Honeycutt asked if the Governor was to “move away” from eh mask mandate, would the decision to continue wearing masks would be left up to the County. Nichols answered that it would.
Barbara Morrison, parent of a Clarksville Elementary School student, spoke to the Board about what her daughter “encountered” at school while having to wear a mask. She said that most of the time in school was spent enforcing the mask policy than it was focusing on academics. “She was told that she would get sick if she did not wear the mask, she was told by teachers or school personnel that she would catch COVID if she did not wear the mask, she was also, in retaliation for pulling her mask down to breathe, told that recess time would be taken away from her. She was told how to drink. I believe that these masks intimidate students and puts fear into them. It make them feel like they are sick.”
She went on to talk about how her child was happy when the school year ended and that the masks were causing psychological hardships for the children.
She encouraged parents of children in the school to take control of their children’s health. “There are reasons why children cannot wear a mask for as long as an adult.”
Nichols has met with Longwood Solar about the possibility of using solar panels at the new school site. He said that the partnership would help the CTE program offer advanced students training for renewable energies.
“I have always hoped that we might be able to have some solar on the new site in order to be able to help with our own energy cost savings.”
Glenn Edwards said that there needed to be a deep study into the program before the school system should sign on for the program. “We’re not all going to be here for 25 years so I want to know how many solar panels we are going to put on our school site without the knowledge of knowing what we do with hazardous material left over once that’s done.” He continued, “I think it is a great idea for CTE to study these things but we could also bus our kids over to Chase City where there is 900 acres of these things and let them take a look at a few of them. I just want us to be very careful about what we put on our property at the school site.”
