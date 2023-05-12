SHPD searches for bank robbery suspect

SOUTH HILL, VA- On May 12 at 4:23 p.m., Mecklenburg County Emergency Communications Center was notified that a bank was robbed in the 800 block of North Mecklenburg Avenue (Touchstone Bank) in South Hill.
The suspect entered the bank and, while at the teller window, demanded money. No weapon was displayed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of United States currency.
The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a Bass Pro Shop baseball hat, sunglasses and a long sleeve dark colored shirt. The suspect left in a black sedan heading east on Ferrell Street.
If anyone was in the area and saw or heard anything, you are asked to call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or the Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477. Remember that Crime Solvers pays a reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
