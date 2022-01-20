Fatal shooting in South Hill

South Hill Police and Southside Rescue responded to a shots fired call around 11:06 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19 in the North Brunswick Avenue area near Chaptico Road.
Police responded to find two male subjects with gunshot wounds inside the residence. One was found deceased on arrival. His body was transported to the medical examiners office in Richmond.
The other male victim suffered serious injuries and was transported by medflight to a nearby hospital in Richmond.
"At this point in our investigation, we do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public related to this event," said a Facebook post from the SHPD.
This is an active and ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the South Hill Police Department at 434-447-3104 or if you wish to remain anonymous you may call Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
Very few details are available at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
