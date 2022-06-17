Homeowners Anticipating Impact Mission Camp

(South Hill, VA) –Local homeowners are anticipating Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp coming June 26 -July 2.
Eight homeowners throughout Brunswick and Mecklenburg County have been selected for Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp. Youth (12-18 years old) and adult participants from all over Virginia will be working on these eight houses doing various construction projects while living and worshiping at Park View Middle School.
Johnny Thorne, Elaine Kinker, and Robyn Sawyer are three of the homeowners selected for this years Impact Mecklenburg Mission Camp. The difference that Impact Mission Camps make in a community has begun.
Robyn Sawyer, of Chase City, was aware of many housing projects that helped her local neighborhood and had stopped short of her own house. This changed when two people told Sawyer that her house was selected for Impact Mecklenburg. During the week of camp, about 10 participants will paint the exterior of her entire home and replace some rotting facia boards.
“I have always known about Impact Mission Camps through my church. Two gentlemen came to my house and said that my house was chosen for Impact. I was shocked and cried. This house needs a lot of work. I have always believed in Impact and that it can make a difference for the young people working,” says Sawyer.
Johnny Thorne and his wife, Alice, of Boydton, were very grateful when they heard about their house being selected for Impact and seeing the youth engage in the community. The deck on their house is structurally unsound. The campers will spend the week removing the existing deck and constructing a new one that is safe for Thorne to sit on and enjoy.
“I’m glad. I feel good. It’s a blessing. Teenagers willing to do work and get my deck a little bigger so I can go out and get fresh air is a blessing,” expresses Thorne who uses oxygen.
Elaine Kinker, of La Crosse, is also excited for Impact. She is anticipating the group of young people working on her house. In order for Kinker to exit her home for appointments, she utilizes a temporary ramp supplied by Volunteers For Christ. During the week of camp, participants will construct a permanent ramp that will offer Kinker a safer, long term solution for independent living.
“Impact gives young people a chance to intermingle with the homeowners. This opportunity is good for the community. I’m grateful and needed this opportunity. It’s been a blessing. We all need a blessing,” says Kinker.
Impact Mission Camp fosters relationships, creates connection, and provides safer, dryer, and warmer houses throughout communities. A community grows through the love and service of one another. The connections are being made in Mecklenburg County and Brunswick County. With Impact Mecklenburg, lives will be changed and blessings will overflow. Impact Mecklenburg could create a difference in our community for months to come.
