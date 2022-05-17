South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen said at the Monday, May 9 Town Council meeting that it had come to his attention that several Council members had heard concerns from citizen about a rise in crime and the police department’s ability to handle the criminality.
“Let me assure you that our police department is capable and hard at work keeping the citizens and visitors of this town safe. Like the rest of the country, we are seeing a spike in violent crime. Nationally, homicides were up 30% in 2020 and 5% in 2021. So a 35% increase since 2019.”
Bowen said that these figures were accompanied by a spike in violence across the country and that every major city around us is dealing with major crime issues.
“Our community is a microcosm of those larger jurisdictions. I understand the public’s concerns because i share them. We are dealing with the fallout of sweeping criminal justice reforms that have tied law enforcement hands in many cases, a spike in violent crime, and a lack of people who wish to put on the badge and risk their lives and livelihood for people they do not know,” said Bowen.
Town Council recently approved a salary increase for existing and new officers, increasing the distance for the take-home vehicle program, and the department is looking into upgrades to the police building.
“These efforts will help to recruit and retain exceptional officers in our town and I personally thank you for your efforts.” He continued, “Unfortunately, investigating and solving crimes is not like on tv. We’re not able to wrap everything up in a 60 minute time frame. Our state crime lab is also short staffed and working on backlogged requests which means that many of the processes that we need to identify suspects and solve crimes is taking months.”
Bowen then gave an example of the Commonwealth’s Attorney, Allen Nash, not being able to close out an officer involved shooting case in 2021 because he is still waiting for information from the state lab to finalize his findings.
“I’m not going to stand up here and tell you that our agency is perfect. We do have areas where we need some improvement. The command staff and I have taken proactive steps to ensure that events like the escape that happened last week will not happen again. Police officers are human and make mistakes from time to time.”
Bowen said that he would not go into details about active and on-going investigations but that the SHPD is working “diligently” to solve these crimes that “concern everyone”.
“We are also working with our partners at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and United States Marshalls to apprehend suspects and fugitives. I would ask citizens that have information or know of criminal activity to please contact your local law enforcement agency. We need you to be an active participant in keeping our community safe. Be mindful of your surroundings, call 911, and when you see something, say something.”
In other business, Floyd Edmonds with the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association announced that the recent “Shagging for a Cause” event held at the South Hill Exchange raised $35,173 to benefit cancer patients in Mecklenburg County. “There is no administrative cost or anything like that. 100% of what we raise goes back to the citizens of Mecklenburg County,” said Edmonds.
Wade Crowder, who said he was speaking for 80% of the population of South Hill, spoke to Council about not needing an increase in utility fees. Crowder said that the Town had plenty of money and stated that the Town was spending money “like a drunk sailor” and needed to save money. He also claimed that 80% of the population was struggling to pay their bills.
Crowder suggested that the Town sell some of their equipment, specifically mentioning a “$500,000 motor grader” that the town “does not use”. He went on to talk about a street sweeper that he deemed non-beneficial and a long armed tree cutter that left the trees looking terrible. He also claimed that the South Hill Exchange building had 26 lights burning on it at all times.
At the end of his three minute time, Mayor Marion asked Crowder to move on to the next topic he had signed up to discuss. Crowder claimed because he was representing 80% of the population that he should be allowed to speak for five minutes. Mayor Marion asked respectfully that he move on to the next topic.
Crowder then expressed his frustration towards the three minute talk time if the Citizens to Address Council policy saying that he “waits 30 days for a meeting and only gets three minutes to speak”.
“You want us to keep our mouths shut and just drop dead and go somewhere else. You tax the [explicit] out of us and charge us for this and that so you can get the money and spend it [unnecessarily].”
Councilman Shep Moss asked if Crowder’s statement about the Exchange lights was accurate. Callis responded that it was not. According to Callis, there are four lights that burn on the top of the building and there are street lights that burn along the roadway.
