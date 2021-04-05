Jazz student collects diapers for the Selah Center

Kacy Freeman was challenged by her teacher at Dance It Out Jazz Ensemble in South Hill to give back to the community and support a good cause. Kacy chose to run a diaper drive to support The Selah Center.
She advertised through her dance studio and collected all the diapers and wipes shown here. We appreciate it and so do the moms we help.
Maybe this act of giving will motivate you to catch the excitement. You could do a similar drive, or host a baby shower, or help TSC by becoming a regular monthly donor.
All physical donations go to help pregnant women and young moms though our Earn While You Learn Program. To learn more, please visit our website: www.theselahcenter.org
