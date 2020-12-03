Brunswick Sheriff warns against counterfeit prescription pills found to contain Fentanyl

Public Health and Safety Announcement – December 3, 2020
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has obtained information through several sources that counterfeit prescription pills have started to surface in and around our area through the illegal drug market. These counterfeit pills have been found to contain Fentanyl, a powerful opioid that can be 100 times more potent than morphine. A fatal dose of Fentanyl can be as small as three grains of salt. Often these pills look identical to legitimate prescribed and produced pharmaceutical medications such as Oxycodone and many other pain medications. A common counterfeit pill is known as M30s, which is an illicit substitute for Oxycodone due to its markings of an “M” stamped inside of a square on one side and a “30” stamped on the other. These pills can range from a light blue to light green color and contain Fentanyl as their main ingredient, not oxycodone hydrochloride (see photo).
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is actively working all leads relating to these counterfeit pills. While it has always been illegal and dangerous to possess and take controlled medications not prescribed to you by a doctor, the presence of these deadly substitutes increases the danger and potential lethal consequences greatly.
Please note that legally obtained prescriptions by a doctor that were issued directly from a pharmacy are not the focus of this Public Health and Safety Announcement.
