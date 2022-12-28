Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Dinwiddie County. The crash occurred December 24, 2022 at 3:35 p.m. on Route 1, less than a mile south of Route 650/Hamilton Arms Rd.
A 1994 Dodge Caravan was traveling south on U.S. Rte. 1 when it encountered a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north in the southbound lanes. The Dodge was unable to avoid the wrong-way vehicle and the two vehicles collided head on.
The driver of the Dodge, Harriel T. Starke, 73, of Dolphin, Va., died at the scene.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Tylor C. Bridges, 29, of Chester, Va., was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.