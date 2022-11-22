CHC welcomes new intern

Crowder, Hite, Crews Funeral Home and Crematory have welcomed McKayla Smith of South Hill as their new intern.
The Park View graduate was taking classes to be a Certified Nursing Assistant when she realized that she was meant for something different.
“Seeing families go through the dying process pushed me more towards the path of funeral directing. Helping families through their toughest days is what keeps me grounded in my job as well as my faith. I knew funeral service was for me when I was able to help families say goodbye to a loved one and was able to see that affect the community and bring some levity to their lives. I strive to help make this great transition as easy as possible for each family I encounter.”
Smith is a Certified Crematory Operator and recognized by the Virginia State Board of Funeral Directors and Embalmers as a Funeral Service Intern. Crowder, Hite, Crews is approved by the State Board to train interns with Jimmy Crowder Jr. and Randolph Hite acting as Certified Intern Supervisors.
“The team at Crowder, Hite, Crews has been so helpful in showing me how a funeral home operates on the basis of community outreach and perfecting minute details for each service to bring something special to each family. I am more than happy to be with a group of people who care about my personal success and the benefit of the community.”
McKayla is the daughter of Lindsey and Michael Smith of South Hill. “They have been more than supportive of my career goals and I look up to them so much for allowing me to follow my dream. Currently I studying at Brightpoint Community College having just been accepted into their Funeral Service Science program. I hope to have graduated in the very near future.”
Crowder, Hite, Crews is made up of two father/son teams with Jimmy Keith and Jimmy Crowder, Jr and Randolph and Matthew Hite. They currently have three interns in training, Matt Hite, McKayla Smith, and Trent Gwaltney.
“Serving my community will always be a top priority and helping those going through this struggle and heartache is my goal,” said Smith.
