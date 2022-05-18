The South Hill Town Council debated the appointment of Directors on the Community Development Association at the Monday, May 9 regular meeting.
Nominees for two-year terms included Tammy Manning, Vin Montgomery, Carmen Taylor, and Robert Smith. Nominees for four-year terms included LJ Dornak, Jeremy Lynch, and Brent Morris. The nominee list was created and recommended by Mayor Dean Marion.
Gavin Honeycutt made the motion to approve the nominees as presented with a second from Shep Moss.
Alex Graham stated during discussion that he would like for the Council to have more time to review and talk about the nominees before they are voted on. “I just want to know if Council can discuss the list amongst themselves before it is voted on.”
Lily Feggins-Boone said that when the Council has previously spoken about the members of CDA Board, they wanted “transparency”. “I think at least one name on here should not be on here; for transparency. If we want to be transparent about it.”
Honeycutt asked who she was referring to which she answered, “Mr. Brent Morris”.
Ben Taylor stated that he concurred with Feggins-Boone’s statement. “I know some people were [adamant] about not having [Mayor Marion] or having the Town Manager on there. But we have Mr. Morris, who is a Town employee just like the Town Manager. I don’t think that’s what we were trying to do,” said Taylor.
Taylor then asked if he was the only Council member to make a recommendation for the Board. Mayor Marion answered that Taylor was the only member of Council to make a recommendation within the allotted timeframe. He did say that some were turned in after.
“To your point, Councilman Taylor we have had some very good discussions about the CDA and about the membership and the people that make it up. Again, it was clear to everyone that read the minutes and was privy to it that the Council agreed that no Council members be a part of the CDA. We have had individuals serve on the Chamber Board that are Town employees, we’ve had ample time to address a concern or a question, and I’m not disputing anyone, but if there was a period of time where if there was an objection to a Town employee being on a committee such as this there was none brought forward,” said Marion.
“I just received this list on Thursday and there were some who were opposed because they didn’t want a town employee on it and we turn around and put Mr. Morris on it,” said Taylor.
Mayor Marion said that his understanding was that there would be no Town Council member on the CDA Board but there have been town employees who served on other Boards.
“I would think that we would want that from a stand point of community relationships and whatever,” said Marion.
“I would take exception to that because we were trying to mirror the [Industrial Development Authority] and the IDA does not have a town employee and they are totally independent,” said Taylor. “Councilman Moss and I don’t normally agree but we agreed on this. This group needs independence from this Council and this Town. To have an employee, after so much discussion about the Town Manager coming off, and I don’t want the Town Manger on there. I don’t think he needs to be on there. I don’t think any town employee needs to be on there. I think this needs to be an independent Board that makes decisions on it’s own.”
Marion said, “I appreciate your comments but I find it intriguing. This has been the process, we presented the packet and I have not heard from anyone as of 8:35 tonight presenting any opposition to the packet from any Council member.”
Honeycutt added, “I think we are setting ourselves up for something that could be much bigger. There’s no procedure in place that tells us what to do. I have the minutes here. It did not say town employee. It said no Councilperson should sit on this committee. I think we need to be careful what road we travel down calling names because again my interpretation of that list is that they are highly qualified individuals and we had said town employees plus Councilpersons should not serve but we didn’t say that.”
Joseph Taylor asked why Feggins-Boone should be careful stating the name in the packet. “She had one objection to the proposed panel and there is a procedure. We’re going to take a vote.”
“We have that right and we’re still going back to transparency,” said Feggins-Boone.
Feggins-Boone then presented a hypothetical situation where a business owner could use Mr. Morris to advance themselves. Moss said that any member of the Board could be approached in that manner and that it was not specific to Mr. Morris.
Moss said that if town employees were not allowed to serve on external Board’s, then it needs to be in the employee policy. “To me this is bigger than the CDA. Does this mean that a Town Employee couldn’t serve on the Yellow Jackets Board because we fund that group?”
The Town attorney said that this situation was different because the Council appoints the Board. “Mr. Morris is in a unique position because he does economic development work for the Town and his role on the Board could put him in a conflict of interest. I would hate to see one of your employees have to deal with that.”
Mike Moody asked if voting on the panel could be delayed until a special session can be held before June.
The Council decided that they will have a special meeting to discuss any new nominees and vote on the formal panel from the Mayor on Monday, May 23 at 7 p.m.
In other business, Stuart Taylor has decided to step down as Alternate from the Board of Zoning Appeals. He will be replaced by Joseph “Joe” Cappaert, who will serve out his term ending on July 10, 2026.
Councilman Moss asked if the Town had engaged with a collection agency on the delinquent tax bills. Callis answered that the town will be working with TACS.
“I went back and I pulled the minutes and we voted on this in August of 2021. When did we actually engage with that company?” asked Moss.
Callis answered that the contract had been signed several days ago. Moss asked why it took from August 2021until May 2022 for the contract to be signed. Callis was unable to “briefly” answer.
Director of Finance Sheila Cutrell said that the Town wanted to residents that owed for delinquent taxes and simultaneously owed for past due utilities time to adjust those issues and get caught up.
Though they had not engaged with a collection agency, the Town started using other methods of collection such DMV stops, which according to Cutrell, was getting a lot of results.
