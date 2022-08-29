The Town of South Hill offices have closed to the public due to a rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the county.
Over the past thirteen weeks, Mecklenburg County has reported 606 cases and nine deaths according to the Virginia Department of Health website.
Residents and citizens will still be able to reach town offices via telephone or the website. If you have a business license or building code question, please call 434/447-5064. If you have a water or sewer issue, please call 447-3191 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours, please call 917-9463 or 917-0853. If you have a police or fire emergency, please call 911. Payments can be made online at https://www.southhillva.org/town-of-sh/bill-payment or placed in the payments box at the front of the building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.