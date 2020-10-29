Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Announcement

The family of Curtis L. Thomas is pleased to announce a well-deserved promotion to Lieutenant Colonel (LtCol) in the United States Marine Corps effective October 1, 2020. During his promotion ceremony, the commanding officer of Headquarters and Service Battalion (HQSVC Bn), Marine Corps Forces Command, stated that only about 20% of Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonels are of color and of that percentage, only 7% are African American, and those odds and achievement should not be overlooked.
Lt. Col. Thomas acknowledged various Marines and family members that made his promotion possible. During his conclusion, he referenced the brass bell that is rung during Navy Seal training when someone decides to quit. He stated that he would never ring the bell on his family, on his Marines, and never on his country.
Lt. Col. Thomas is a 1996 Park View Senior High School graduate. He has been in the Marine Corps for over 24 years, serving in Iraq, Afghanistan and Bahrain. He is currently the HQSVC Bn Executive Officer stationed aboard Navy Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads. Additionally, LtCol Thomas serves as pastor of the Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Freeman, Virginia.
