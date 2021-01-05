Virginia State Police Trooper, J. Kempo, is investigating a single-vehicle accident in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred on Wednesday, December 30 at 7:30 a.m. on Goodes Ferry Road about one mile south of Spring Road.
Phillip Kallam, 39, of South Hill was driving his 2002 Ford Ranger northbound on Goodes Ferry Road when he lost control in a curve causing him to drive off of the right side of the road. According to State Police reports, Kallam overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to come back into the roadway, cross the centerline, and run off the left side of the highway where the Ranger struck a tree and overturned.
Mr. Kallam was transported by med flight to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the vehicle. The crash is still under investigation by State Police.
There has been an outpouring of community support for the Kallam family throughout this difficult time. #prayforptk is circulating all over the Facebook community as individuals continue to post prayers and positive thoughts for the family. An email account, prayersforpk@gmail.com has been established so that anyone wishing to send well wishes or electronic gift cards may do so.
Jennifer Ellington has started a t-shirt fundraiser to help Phillip and his wife Nikki with medical expenses and travel. “Those that know Phillip know his love and passion for the Tarheels and rabbit hunting. T-shirts will be $20 each and come in sizes 2T to 2XL. All proceeds for the first 80 shirts will go directly to the Kallam family. They will then receive $15 for each shirt thereafter. Let’s show Phillip, Nikki, [and their children] how a small town comes together.” Please reach out to Mrs. Ellington on Facebook or email Jennifer.ellington11@yahoo.com for PayPal information.
