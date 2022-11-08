South Hill commuters will see some traffic pattern changes in certain areas beginning in November as a new fiber optic cable is buried.
The installation began on Powell Drive on November 7. The project will then move to Ferrell Street, Lombardy Street, and McCracken Street before moving onto Atlantic Street towards Country Lane.
The second phase of this project will begin on Ferrell and Lombardy Streets moving towards Mecklenburg Avenue and Windsor Street.
From there, line will be installed from Atlantic Street to Dortch Lane then to East Main Street and Maple Lane and ending on Butts Street.
This project will last several months and will impact traffic in multiple work zones at times.
Any questions may be directed to C. J. Dean, Director of Municipal Services, at 434/447-3191 or cdean@southhillva.org.
