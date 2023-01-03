LaCrosse Mayor passes at 71

After battling cancer, William “Billy” Gill, 71, of LaCrosse passed away on December 31, 2022. Billy was a valued member of the LaCrosse community, a life member of the Southside Rescue Squad, and a “great man”.
Gill retired from Electrical Equipment Company in South Hill and was serving as Mayor and Town Manager of LaCrosse. As a member of the rescue squad, with over 20 years of active service, he was a shock trauma tech and one of the founding members of the dive team. He was a member of the South Hill Country Club and an avid golfer.
“The town [of LaCrosse] was looking for a Mayor right around the time he was set to retire. He knew so many citizens through his work on the rescue squad and had a knack for helping people, so when the town started looking for a mayor he decided to try it out and see what good he could do for the community. Billy always did his research, asked questions, reviewed minutes, anything he could to make sure he made the best decisions for the Town and it’s residents,” said former LaCrosse Mayor Bob Tanner.
Later, he continued to support the Southside Rescue Squad by returning and assisting with weekend calls and was always willing to take an ambulance for service or pick up an ambulance that had been serviced. He was also the recipient of the Harvey Drew Crowder award in 2010.
LaCrosse Vice Mayor and longtime friend Mike Clarke said, “I met Billy when I was on the fire department and he was on the rescue squad in 1990. Then him and his wife moved to town in a house just two down from mine about 24 years ago. He was a phenomenal friend and a great neighbor. You don't meet them like that any more. Billy was a great mayor and just an all around great person. He really cared about the town.”
“We’ve been going on the golfing trip for over 30 years now and Billy has been on every one of them with us. If anything needed to be done, he would get it done. He was a very easy going laid back person and always had the biggest grin on his face. He was just a wonderful person. There’s few people in this world that I have never heard any one say anything negative about and one of them is Billy Gill. Everybody got along with Billy and he got along with everybody. It was just his nature to help to people. He loved the work he was doing for the community. He was just a great person,” said his friend and South Hill Vice Mayor Mike Moody.
Gill is survived by his wife Julie Lynn Gill of La Crosse; his children, Chris Gill (Natasha) of Victoria and Laure Gill of South Hill; his grandchildren, Michael Gill (Jordan), Greleigh Gill and Maddox Gill; his great grandchildren, Aspen Gill and Oliver Gill; and his sisters, Marie "Ree" Taylor of South Hill and Lynda Alder (Ferrell) of Kenbridge. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel Hugh Gill and Maurine Craig Gill; and his brother Samuel Craig Gill.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 7th 2023 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to the Southside Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or to Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.