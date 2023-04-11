According to a recent study presented by Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk, Mecklenburg County has seen an increase of about 500 people moving in to the area in the past year.
“You just don’t see those kind of numbers and I think that’s reflective of what’s going on broadly here in Mecklenburg County. There is a lot of interest in Mecklenburg and a lot of growth in the economic sector and it’s being reflected in this population estimate.”
There will be no proposed increase in tax rate in this year’s fiscal budget. Gottschalk said that citizens will see a net tax decrease because “vehicle values are heading back to what they once were”.
In late 2022 there was a significant decline in vehicle values due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Numbers will slowly start to return to what they once were mainly because the production of new vehicles has returned to the pre pandemic levels.
Gottschalk said that revenue adjustments were in the positive this year because of income growth, consumption desires, etc. “These revenues that we are projecting to fair better in the next year are things like sales tax, building permits, real estate revenue from new growth and their business personal property. The other revenue stream that has had a large adjustment for this year is interest rate. That’s also related to the economy. The interest rates have gone up so the amount that we gain off of our savings has increased considerably.”
The total budget reflects a general fund of $134.9 million. “I want to point out that most of that figure is not related to county activities that we are funding ourselves. Most of that is pass through money or money we are holding on behalf of another party.”
Education Operations, Education Facilities, the Meherrin River Regional Jail, and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office make up 61% of the general fund budget.
“Top priorities this year has been to fulfill commitments that this Board has made in the past four years or to satisfy external needs.”
Required budget items make up $5,896,025 of the budget and include: EMS net annual expenditures, Social Services Local Match, Health Insurance Renewal, Public Safety Contract Escalation, and VRS Employer Contribution Increase Reserve.
One of the biggest budget priority items is the continued funding for the renovation of Clarksville Elementary School. When that project first began, it was anticipated that the county would be eligible for the state’s new school construction assistance program.
Since then the Virginia Department of Education has released their eligibility guidelines and Mecklenburg finds themselves in a “non-favorable” position with respect to those guidelines.
We advocated as best as we could but unfortunately after review with the school division officials, we have ascertained that we can accumulate only 59 points and the scoring system would only allow a grant for projects that had 65 or more points. We are just simply not going to be eligible for this program. The result being there will not be additional state funds possible for Clarksville Elementary. In lieu of that, this Board will have to fund the rest of the project. the options would be to borrow more money for the second part of the project or to cash fund the project. I believe we do have adequate ability to cash fund and so that is what is being recommended through this budget. For the entire $10,000,000 or so for the second half of that project, fully fund that in cash. Do not incur any other debt and that way we will be able to space out some of the borrowing cost that we have had for the last few years for prior projects,” said Gottschalk.
Melissa Hartman spoke to the Board on behalf of a nonprofit food pantry in the LaCrosse/Bracey area. She said that over the past three years the need has grown “substantially” for food services.
“We have literally doubled the number of families who are need of our services every single month and it is not decreasing. The only way that we have been able to feed them and help is because our representative, [Greg] Tanner, has helped us find some additional pandemic and relief funding but I know that will not last forever. I’m very concerned with what is going to happen when that funding runs out and how we are going to be able to continue to meet the needs of our community.”
Hartman said that they are currently servicing over 100 families; almost double the 55 they were serving prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am asking today if there is anyway that the county can help with either grant funding, partnership funding, or help us find other funding sources because we rely only on volunteers and contributions from the community. That is my ask today; if you all could consider working with some of us local food pantries and also thank my representative for helping us.”
Chairman Glenn Barbour told Hartman that the matter would be turned in to staff as to see if there is anything the county can do to help.
