The South Hill Chamber of Commerce Board and Staff wishes to extend a heartfelt “Thank You” to everyone who helped make Hometown Christmas 2021 a huge success.
From the official “Kickoff” with the Mayor’s Tree Lighting, through the joy everyone felt during all our activities like ice skating, sledding, and the carousel, it was amazing. Watching children seeing Santa, taking photos, shopping for Christmas gifts for their family members, and decorating cookies was heartwarming. Last but not least, during our biggest and best parade ever, we were overjoyed to see the smiles on the faces of the young, and the young at heart!
This event could not have happened without the hard work of our many volunteers, the assistance of our board and committee members, and especially the wonderful help that the Chamber received from employees of The Town of South Hill.
Our community was so supportive of this event, and that made it possible for all the unique and special attractions and activities to be offered. The Chamber is extremely grateful to our very generous sponsors who supported Hometown Christmas:
Joint Event Sponsors: First Citizens Bank and Parker Oil & Propane
Winter Wonderland Sponsor: Pine View Assisted Living Facility & M.C.’s Kids
Toboggan Tunnel Sponsor: Xtreme Signs & Graphics LLC
Santa Sponsor: Springer Insurance
Carousel Sponsor: Hardee Ford
North Pole Express Sponsor: Boyd Honda of South Hill/Boyd Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Tree Lighting Sponsor: Wilkinson Enterprises
“Santa Cam” Sponsor: Longroad Energy
Deck the Halls Sponsor: Farrell Insulation
Business Decorating Contest Sponsor: Citizens Bank & Trust
Holiday Lights Contest Sponsor: Benchmark Community Bank
Santa’s Sleigh Sponsor: Crisman’s Appliance
Blizzard Sponsor: Biggs Construction Company
Parade Music Sponsor: Walbridge Construction
Snowmen Sponsors: Dr. Stephen Bailey; B&B Consultants; Brunswick Academy; Commonwealth Exterminators; Discount Furniture Center; Flawless Aesthetics & Wellness;Freeman Auto and Outdoor Equipment; Hampton Inn; Kahill’s Restaurant & Pub; Kenston Forest; Lake County Home Center; Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham; Mr. Allen Nash;Newmart Builders; NUCOR; Paint+ Lighting & Design; Prissy Hippie Salon; Quik Fuel; Rosemont Vineyards; South Hill Auto Parts; Southside Auto Parts Co./Napa; Superior Investments; TAB Designs; Top Gun Enterprises; Watkins Insurance Agency;
John J. Weindel Company; WilliamsEnterprises
Christmas Spirits Sponsors: Biggs Construction Company; Calhoun Mulch; First Response Mobile Chiropractic; Hardee Ford
Babes in Toyland Sponsors: Caring Hearts Academy; Charles C. Wright Agency/State Farm; HITT Contracting, Inc.; M.C. Dean; Taylor’s Insurance Ltd; Touchstone Bank
Cookies For Santa Sponsors: Iconicx Critical Solutions; M.C. Dean; Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative/EMPOWER Broadband; Virginia Pallets & Wood LLC
Sprinkles Sponsor: HITT Contracting, Inc.; Lundy Layne/Lundy Layne Life.Style; Stahl Accounting and Tax
Santa’s Sanitation Sponsor: HHM Porta Toilets
Elf Sponsors: Consumer Title & Escrow; EXIT Town & Lake Realty; Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home & Cremation Services; Hite’s Clothing; Lakeside HR/Emily Deriso; M.C. Dean; Trinity Custom Apparel; Wilson’s Brothers Barbecue
Gospel Concert: Airtec, Inc; Crowder Hite Crews Funeral Home/Jimmie Keith Crowder Sr. & family; Harper Jewelry; J.A. Barker Construction; Walker Aggregates
Disney Parade Characters Sponsor: Skelton Speed Shop
Snow Explosion Sponsors: Carter Machinery; DynoNobel; F.E.A.T; JDA Real Estate/Jennifer Allman; Risin’ Smoke
Snowflake Decorating Contest Sponsors: AJ&B Investments; Pest Pros
Snowflake Sponsors: A1 G & V Towing & Repair;Airtec, Inc; Bruce Cliborne Contracting; C & M Tobacco; Feggins Funeral Home; Graham Hardware; Mike & Susan Moody; New 2 You Consignment Boutique; Pest Pros; SOVA Innovation Hub; The Butterfly Rose Florist & Gifts; The Medicine Shoppe
Fireside Sponsor: Karobway Furniture & Floor Covering
Snow Angel Sponsor: Calhoun Mulch
Santa Bucks Sponsor: Dogwood Graphics
Print Media Sponsors: Mecklenburg Sun; The South Hill Enterprise
Radio Sponsor: 96.7 WSHV/Rewind 101 WKSK/WLUS 98.3
Extra Special thanks to the following Chamber members for helping in making our event so special:
Christmas Trolley: Thank you to Southside Rescue Squad for providing and running our unique Christmas Trolley between our activities.
Cookies For Santa Decorating Workshop: Thank you to the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department and their wonderful Auxiliary for hosting and operating our Cookie Decorating Workshop.
Parade Master and Parade Elf: Thank you to Ken Currin and Mickey Smith for your support for the biggest Christmas Parade our town has seen.
Santa: Thank you to Elliott Family Enterprises and their Magical Santa Moments for asking Santa to join us for Hometown Christmas!
It was the absolute honor of The South Hill Chamber of Commerce to present Hometown Christmas 2021, and to see the magic of the holidays in the eyes of those who enjoyed this community event. Thank you to EVERYONE who supported Hometown Christmas 2021!
