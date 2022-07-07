Krystle Connell from Citizens Bank & Trust Company in South Hill recently stopped by The Colonial Center to make a donation to the theatre’s annual Ovation Circle Membership drive. Colonial Center staff members Lauren Epps and Karen Terry were on hand to receive Citizens Bank & Trust Company’s contribution and to show their appreciation. The Colonial Center’s Ovation Circle has benefits for its members, including advertising in all playbills and video advertisements prior to performances, complimentary tickets for performances, free drinks during intermission, free or discounted facility rentals, recognition on social media and on the Colonial Center’s website at www.colonialcenterva.org, and more! For more information about joining the Ovation Circle, please call the Box Office at (434) 262-4170. Pictured from left to right are Krystle Connell, Lauren Epps, and Karen Terry.
Citizens Bank & Trust shows their support of The Colonial Center
-
- Updated
Most Popular
Articles
- World Series Bound; Mecklenburg Captures Fifth Straight Majors State Crown
- Historical Highway Marker Unveiled to Recognize Former East End High School
- Dr. D Sports: Welcome to State Tourney Town
- United Methodist welcomes new pastor
- SH 16-18 Stars Cruise to Area Title
- Johnson Continues to Shine on the Biggest Stage
- New school on track despite rumors
- SH Tops Brunswick in Babe Ruth 13-15 Play
- Town election candidates locked in; Ward II seat up for grabs in South Hill
- SH Angels Fall in Championship
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.