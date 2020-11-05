Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (PRESIDENT)

24 precincts of 24 reporting
CandidateVotesPercent
Joseph R. Biden 
Democratic		6,75141.95%
Donald J. Trump 
Republican		9,23257.36%
Jo Jorgensen 
Libertarian		1110.69%
Write In 
Write-In		00.00%

Last Modified on 11/03/2020 08:31 PM

 

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (SENATE)

24 precincts of 24 reporting
CandidateVotesPercent
Mark R. Warner 
Democratic		6,95244.03%
Daniel M. Gade 
Republican		8,83755.97%
Write In 
Write-In		00.00%

Last Modified on 11/04/2020 04:06 PM

 

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES)

24 precincts of 24 reporting
CandidateVotesPercent
B. Cameron Webb 
Democratic		6,57441.83%
Robert G. "Bob" Good 
Republican		9,14258.17%
Write In 
Write-In		00.00%

Last Modified on 11/03/2020 08:31 PM