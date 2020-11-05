MECKLENBURG COUNTY (PRESIDENT)
24 precincts of 24 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Joseph R. Biden
Democratic
|6,751
|41.95%
|Donald J. Trump
Republican
|9,232
|57.36%
|Jo Jorgensen
Libertarian
|111
|0.69%
|Write In
Write-In
|0
|0.00%
Last Modified on 11/03/2020 08:31 PM
MECKLENBURG COUNTY (SENATE)
24 precincts of 24 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Mark R. Warner
Democratic
|6,952
|44.03%
|Daniel M. Gade
Republican
|8,837
|55.97%
|Write In
Write-In
|0
|0.00%
Last Modified on 11/04/2020 04:06 PM
MECKLENBURG COUNTY (HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES)
24 precincts of 24 reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|B. Cameron Webb
Democratic
|6,574
|41.83%
|Robert G. "Bob" Good
Republican
|9,142
|58.17%
|Write In
Write-In
|0
|0.00%
Last Modified on 11/03/2020 08:31 PM
