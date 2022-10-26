Meet the Candidates: Michael Smith

1.) Please tell me why you are interested in being a member of the South Hill Town Council?
“Family, Business, Safety and Future. I started doing my homework about a year ago and started having concerns. We need a council that will be responsible and reasonable for today, but also for our future.
We all watch the news and know what goes on in these major cities, and I share concerns that these issues could someday face us. If that day comes and we do not have the leaders ready for it, then our town could change quickly. My vote would always be to ensure public safety through our police, fire department and EMS. We must have safe, strong and sustainable neighborhoods!
I believe the strongest communities have a spirit of collaboration. I have the skills and experience to bring together the various segments of our community to discover shared visions and work together to finding innovative AND attainable solutions.”
2.) What special qualities, skills, and interests would you bring to the position?
“This will be a new challenge for me. I have been a leader and an organizer in many aspects of my life, from business to church to community involvement. I have grown my business in this community through experience, trial and error and from seeking out advice from people who have succeeded in my field.
I will use that same philosophy if elected to Town Council. I will be approachable, and I will also seek out the right answers before making decisions.”
3.) Based on what you know about the Town Council, where would you expect to excel and what part of the position would you find more challenging?
“Vision, business and budget. These are three areas where I get excited about and my passion is seeing things come together, progress and grow.
I also expect to excel when it comes to approachability and communication. This town is home to all of us, so I have no problem listening to what is on other people’s minds, whether it is concerns, problems or visions and discussing how we make it happen. As for the more challenging part, if you know me, then you know that I hate public speaking! I realize that I am signing up to be out of my comfort zone, but I believe in what we are doing enough to do this anyway!”
4.) Describe your leadership experience. Be specific about what your tasks and responsibilities were.
“As a business owner, I am responsible for every aspect that includes staffing, maintenance, sales, budgets, compliance, accounting, vision and growth. We have seen excellent growth and stability over my years in business.
I am a member and leader at Olive Branch Baptist Church where I have attended for 20 years and am also a deacon, serve on several committees including finance, maintenance and am also the Personnel Director. At church, I started and run a basketball league that is completely free to the entire community and has grown to over 120 kids and countless volunteers.”
5.) Are there any developmental or beautification projects that you would like to see happen in South Hill?
“I would love to see us form a committee to make our Downtown area a destination. If you go downtown after 5:30-6:00 in the evenings, it is completely dead.
Second, we have great facilities, but they simply do not get used enough. For example, you can count on your hands how many times a year the amphitheater gets used. “
6.) What are some areas that you feel need extra attention within the town?
“Cleaning for one. We have a street sweeper that is not utilized, and it shows.”
7.) There have been many conversations at the Council meetings about the issue of transparency from the Town Manager and staff. How important is it for the citizens to receive factual and complete information from its leaders?
“This conversation has come up a lot during this campaign in one-on-one conversations. Honestly, I feel like there has been a disconnect between the people of South Hill and the Town Council/Town Management. If we don’t have transparency, then everything is not on the table and if everything is not on the table, then we are stuck and cannot move forward to solve issues.”
8.) Describe your work ethic. What approach do you take to successfully managing a very busy demanding job while maintaining a life outside of work?
“My work ethic is based around getting results. God blessed me with a lot of energy, so I use that to accomplish everything I am working on.
As far as work/family balance, I am intentional about being very involved in the daily lives of my family. I have grown to understand that I will never get these days back with my kids.”
9.) Tell me a little bit about your personal life. Are you from South Hill? If not, how long have you lived here? Married? Children? Grandchildren? Hobbies?
“I was born in South Hill, then lived just over the border in NC and moved back to here after finishing school to work with my grandfather.
My wife Lindsey and I have been married for 13 years and have three beautiful daughters, McKayla, Lila Hart and Elizabeth.”
10.) What is the biggest change that you would like to see regarding the town and it’s leadership?
“I have had many people tell me that they watch the current council meetings multiple times for entertainment, and while I get it, I tell them to take a step back and think about what that means for our town. Is that really what we want to be known about for four more years?
I would like to see the next council’s focus to be a shift back to being about the people of South Hill instead of power grabs that hold our town back.”
11.) Anything else that you would like for the voters to know about you and your vision?
“The next council will start in January, and it is up to the people in Ward 2 South Hill to decide if we are going to have a new look or simply more of the same. Elections are about choices, and I am running to be the bridge that gives people a voice on this new council and a voice on how your tax dollars are spent. I see the opportunity to do a lot more as we move forward together.”
