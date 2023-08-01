Mecklenburg County’s School Board declared Park View High School’s site surplus and will deed the property back to the county effective July 1. Once the site is back under the county’s control, they must decide what the future of the site holds.
Park View High’s site is one of the county’s most desirable parcels at present. Consequently, there are many organizations that are interested in using the site.
The Board of Supervisors voted in June in favor of enacting a request for interest (RFI) process to allow the community a larger say in what happens to the site. Deputy County Administrator Alex Gottschalk explained that an RFI process is a less formal method which requires less documents. An RFI is usually—and in this case will be—the first step in a multi-step process.
Gottschalk stated that it is possible for a group of interested parties to file an RFI together, but one organization would have to be appointed the figurehead.
The Park View High School site consists of two County owned parcels. The primary parcel consists of 36 acres, shown with the blue flag. This parcel is home to the school buildings, parking lots, as well as most of the athletic fields, which are on the eastern portion of the parcel and include, from the road frontage backward, a cleared practice field, a softball field, and a shared football/baseball field. In the athletic area, there are also structures such as a field house
and concessions area. A small, intermittent stream runs along the western edge of the primary site parcel, and the overall parcel features varying elevations: the athletic fields are higher than the school buildings, and the buildings are built on a bluff that overlooks the highway.
The second parcel is 25 acres behind the primary site, shown in the blue outline. This parcel is mostly empty earth but was home to a soccer field in the bottom left corner, and currently has a gravel game day parking lot on part of the parcel, on the left side, where the two parcels
adjoin. The overall site abuts U.S. 58 / U.S. 1, a four-lane divided highway, and is across the highway from a County convenience center. The site also has entry and exit via Park View Lane to Plank Road in the rear of the site, but this is a two-lane road. The site is presently open to the public; therefore, no formal site visit will be conducted as part of this RFI; however, please contact the County if interested in a building tour/inspection.
Park View High School was initially designed and constructed in the 1950s. The school consolidated multiple smaller schools in the eastern portion of Mecklenburg County. Because its makeup was a mix of town and rural students, the school was built close to the population centers, but also formally outside of town boundaries.
Two buildings from the original 1954-55 construction remain on-site, the main “H” shape 60,810 square foot building and a secondary 14,204 square foot building, located behind the main building. Both are one story, although the main building rises to a greater height in the center of the building. Both feature classic mid-century window cover tiling, displayed in the photo to the right. In 1978, a 30,732 square-foot two-story classroom building was added to the site, also behind the main building. This 1978 addition also has an adjoining one-story building fitted with five transportation bays. In 1980, a stand-alone 16,407 square-foot gym facility was developed, which is sited to the east of the main building. Thus, in total, four buildings of consequence mark the western portion of the Park View High School site, totaling 122,153 built square feet. For six and a half decades, Park View High School educated thousands of residents of Mecklenburg County. Beginning with the 2022-23 School Year, all high school students in the County shifted to a brand-new Mecklenburg County High School. Therefore, Park View High School is currently a vacant facility. Throughout the past year, limited use of the site has occurred, primarily related to the school’s gym and athletic fields.
The Board wishes to preclude the site becoming dilapidated or an eye-sore, as has happened with prior school facilities in the County. Therefore, the Board is flexible regarding the
final use or uses of the property, the retention of the existent physical assets on the property (buildings and fields), the ownership structure of the site (such as a sale or transfer to
private or organizational ownership or retention by the County), and the total portion of the site that may be desired by any proposal. That said, Mecklenburg is also familiar with
adaptive reuse of school buildings. One high school that preceded Park View is now, after nearly a decade of being unoccupied as a school facility, a very successful restaurant,
event space, and apartments in South Hill; a 1930s high school in Clarksville has been reincorporated as a performing arts center, while one in Chase City may be undergoing a similar process. A school in Boydton was repurposed into the Public Schools Central Office and recently, after many vacant years with limited functional use, another school in Boydton
was sold to a developer, with an intention to develop market rate apartments. However, the Board recognizes that some projects may place greater weight on the land and space
than on the present buildings. Additionally, please be aware that the Board and the County may, at any time, change its priorities or establish new ones as this process unfolds.
All RFI’s are due by August 16. The property committee will meet in the fall to consider the proposals and determine semi-finalists. Ideas will be submitted to the public in winter of 2023/2024 followed by public input sessions in early 2024. A final choice is expected to be made by the Board of Supervisors during the spring season of 2024.
All submissions should be made electronically to procurement@mecklenburgva.com by 4 p.m. on August 16. A hard copy may be mailed to County Administrator, P.O. Box 307, Boydton, Virginia 23917, to support the submission, particularly if a large-scale site plan or rendering is developed.
Submission requirements are as follows:
-Highlight or Summary. This may be a graphic (1 page)
-Presentation or letter explaining the project, the site use, its impact on and need in the community, user base, and other similar relevant information (3-5 pages)
-A conceptual site design or rendering, if available. At the very least, an indication of how much of the parcel(s) is desired. The RFP will require a site plan
-Estimated Project Schedule or Timeline (1 page)
-Demonstration of Financial Capabilities, including for the initial project as well as for any maintenance or sustainability for the proposal and site (no limit)
-The County’s role in any future project (up to 2 pages)
-Information about the firm or organization, including incorporation details and tax status, and information about the principals (up to 3 pages)
-Listing of other projects conducted, if applicable (up to 2 pages)
