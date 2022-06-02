Delegates Go Fishin’

Three members of the Virginia House of Delegates are pictured above with their catch during the 5th annual “Specktacular” Freckle Tournament that took place on May 16th, 2022, in Southside, Virginia. Pictured from left to right are Del. James Edmunds (R-Halifax), Del. Buddy Fowler (R-Hanover) and Del. Tommy Wright (R-Victoria). All three Delegates take great pride in Virginia’s outdoors and come together to fish each year.
