LeVar Medley was named as the new Mecklenburg County High School head varsity football coach on Monday night.
The South Hill Enterprise incorrectly ran an article in this week’s print edition saying that Waverly Jackson was named the head coach. Jackson, a coach on the staff at Mecklenburg, was a finalist for the position.
Medley comes to Mecklenburg from Halifax County Schools where he has worked as a physical education instructor and football coach since 2007.
He has served as a head coach of the Halifax Middle School and high-school junior varsity teams in the past as well as serving as a varsity assistant coach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.