BA receives Exxon Mobil grant

Brunswick Academy received a $500 grant from the Exxon Mobil Corporation in conjunction with Parker Oil Company. Mr. Jamie Lynch of Parker Oil Company presented the check to Mrs. Brittney Weidman, Head of School. We thank Parker Oil Company for their continued support of Brunswick Academy!
